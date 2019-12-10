Mother and child die in fiery crash involving a dump truck

Authorities in West Palm Beach are reporting that a mother and her one-month-old baby have died after their vehicle struck a dump truck.

The incident was reported, Monday at 3:30pm on State Road 80 and Hatton Highway.

According to the report, the victim identified as 26-year-old Antoinette Johnson was traveling westbound on State Road 80 approaching Hatton Highway when she struck the backend of a dump truck that was turning left onto Hatton Highway. The victim’s 2008 Chevy Impala immediately became engulfed in flames as it spun out of control before coming to a stop in a southeasterly direction at the intersection.

Johnson and her 1-month-old daughter Alina Johnson were pronounced dead at the scene while, the driver of the dump truck was left uninjured in the crash.

Florida Highway Patrol is still investigating the incident.