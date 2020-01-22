Mother arrested after 3 children found dead inside home

Officials in Phoenix, Arizona have arrested a mother after her three young children were found dead inside of their home.

Investigators reported that emergency crews were called to a home near 24th Street and Southern Avenue around 7:25 p.m Monday due to three unresponsive children.

When authorities arrived to the scene, they were greeted by three adults who led then let them to an unresponsive 3-year-old boy, 2-year-old girl, and 7-month-old girl.

Emergency personnel performed CPR on the children but eventually pronounced the children dead after being unable to revive them.

On Tuesday, investigators then arrested the 22-year-old mother after she admitted that she killed the children.

Investigators have reported that they are unsure what caused the children’s deaths as there were no obvious signs of trauma, however, family members reported that the children had been sick before their deaths.

This is a developing story.