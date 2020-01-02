Mother Arrested, Charged in Baby’s Drowning in Martin County

A 29-year-old mother has been arrested in the drowning case of her nine-month-old baby, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

Heather Clifford was taken into custody on Thursday and charged with aggravated manslaughter for the death of her son, Cameron Davis.

The infant was found floating in a bathtub at the family’s home in Hobe Sound on December 20, officials with the Sheriff’s Office said.

Clifford had left the baby alone in the bathtub for some reason. She then fell asleep. The boy’s father, 30-year-old Shawn Davis, was also sleeping.

MCSO arrests mother of 9-month old baby boy found floating in family bathtub Dec. 20th. 29-year old Heather Clifford was just taken into custody and charged with aggravated manslaughter. pic.twitter.com/Uj4Tnv5Fnj — MartinCountySheriff (@MartinFLSheriff) January 2, 2020

One of the parents later called 911. Davis was performing CPR when crews arrived.

Cameron was rushed to Martin Memorial South, where he was pronounced dead.

A spokesperson for the Martin County Sheriff’s Office adds that authorities had been called to the home at least three times in the past.

The Department of Children and Families has taken custody of two other children who were in the home.