Mother charged after child found carrying baby through subfreezing temperatures

A mother has been charged after authorities say her children were found wondering in subfreezing temperatures after she left them alone in the home.

The incident occurred on December 3rd in the Village of Venetie, Alaska.

Officials say a neighbor contacted police to conduct a welfare check after a five-year-old showed up to her home carrying their 18-month-old sibling.

Authorities said the older child became scared after the power went out and wearing only socks and light clothing, carried the smaller child half a mile over to the neighbor’s home.

The temperature was said to be around -31 F at the time and both children suffered cold-related injuries.

Officials were able to make contact with the children’s mother 37-year-old Julie Peter, who admitted to leave the children unattended. She has since been booked her in the Fairbanks Correctional Center on one charge of endangering the welfare of a child in the 1st degree.