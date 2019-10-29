Mother charged with murder after fatally beating toddler over a dirty diaper

A mother from Georgia has been charged with murder after she fatally beat her toddler because he spoiled his diaper.

The incident was reported Friday evening in Coweta County.

Officials say they were contacted an area hospital after the child’s mother 23-year-old Trinity Pittman, brought her son into the emergency room with serious injuries that did not match up with the story she told them.

According to the report, Pittman told officials that her 20-month-old son was injured after he fell off of a trampoline earlier in the day but did not take him to the hospital until he woke up from a nap and began vomiting and had trouble breathing.

When investigators began questioning Pittman she then confessed that she hit the child several times because she was angry that he spoiled his diaper.

She is now being held at an area jail without bond.