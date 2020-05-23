Mother charged with murder following death of 9-year-old boy with autism in SW Miami-Dade

The mother of a 9-year-old boy with autism is being accused of killing him and she is now facing first-degree murder, and attempted premeditated murder charges.

An AMBER Alert was issued after the mother, Patricia Ripley, 47, initially told police that her 9-year-old son, Alejandro Ripley, was abducted from the parking lot of a Southwest Miami-Dade Home Depot just before 9 p.m., Thursday.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced the child’s death Friday morning. Police say his body was found in “one of the waterways that are located off the golf course” at the Miccosukee Golf and Country Club in the Kendale Lakes area a few miles from where Alejandro was last seen.

Patricia Ripley was arrested Saturday morning around 3 a.m., and is being charged with first-degree murder for the death of her autistic son Alejandro Ripley.

At a news conference on Friday police said they were considering all options in the investigation.

“We’re not ruling out foul play, but it may not be so we’ll see,” said Detective Chris Thomas of the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Ripley is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade without bond.

Authorities are urging anyone with more information to contact the Miami-Dade Police Department at (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477.