Mother-Daughter Psychic Team Goes to Prison for Defrauding Customers

A South Florida mother and daughter who claimed to be psychics and used eggs containing snake embryos in order to convince customers they were cursed, are now headed to prison for fraud.

On Friday, a federal judge sentenced 74-year-old Annie Marie Vwanawick to 42 months behind bars. He also handed her daughter, 44-year-old April Miller, a sentence of just over two years.

The case involves two victims, one who was defrauded out of $1.4 million, and another who lost $10,000.

Court records reveal that the pair claimed to be “white squaw Cherokee Indian” spiritual healers and that the snake embryos were part of their practice.