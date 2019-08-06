Mother found dead, five-year-old missing

Authorities in Sumter, South Carolina are currently searching for a five-year-old girl after her mother was discovered dead inside of their apartment Monday.

The victim identified as 29-year-old Sharee Bradley, was found dead inside of the Lantana Apartments on Gamecock Village Court off Carolina Avenue by a relative around 6:00 pm. The relative also reported that Bradley’s five-year-old daughter Nevaha Lashy Adams was no where to be found.

Authorities have since arrested 28-year-old Daunte Maurice Johnson, who was seen running away from the residence.

It is unclear what role, if any, Johnson played in Adams’ disappearance.

Authorities are now asking for the public’s help in finding five-year-old Nevaha. She is described as a 4-foot-3, 50-pound girl. She was last seen with braided black hair and colored beads.