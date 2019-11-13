Mother of missing 5-year-old arrested

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has announced that they have arrested Brianna Williams, the mother of a 5-year-old girl who was reported missing on November 6th.

Williams was arrested Tuesday afternoon, several hours after officials located human remains in a wooded area in Alabama.

The remains were found between Demopolis and Linden, Alabama, where Williams is known to have family and friends.

Officials say Williams initially told them that she woke up in their home in Jacksonville around 7:00 am on the 6th and found the backdoor was unlocked and that her daughter, Taylor was nowhere to be found.

Shortly after giving her statement, Williams stopped cooperating with investigators and eventually was named a suspect in her daughter’s disappearance.

While the human remains have not yet been identified as the 5-year-old girl, authorities say there are many clues that lead them to believe it is her.

During the press conference, it was announced that Williams has been arrested for child neglect and making false statements.

Williams is currently being held at a hospital after an overdose. She is said to be in serious condition.

Officials say it appears that the 27-year-old ingested something, however, it is unclear if it was intentional.