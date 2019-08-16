Mother says her young children were allowed to walk home from school without her permission

A South Florida mother says her two children under the age of 10 were accidentally allowed to walk home from school despite being on the after school pick-up list.

The incident occurred Wednesday at North Andrews Gardens Elementary near Oakland Park.

The mother, Michelle Gibson, told reporters that she arrived at the school to find that her five-year-old daughter and her six-year-old son were nowhere to be found. After searching the school grounds, she found that her children had been escorted off the school grounds by the principal and allowed to walk home by themselves:

“We started looking around the back of the school, the side of the school,” Gibson said. “We found my children four blocks away down walking through the streets towards Andrews. They were holding hands. They were walking.”

While the two children were found safe, Gibson says the incident still terrifies her because anything could have happened to them:

“They could have been picked up by a stranger,” Gibson said. “They could’ve gotten lost. They could’ve been hit by a car.”

The district declined to comment on the specific situation due to privacy rules, however, they did report that they are looking into the matter.