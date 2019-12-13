Mother sent to hospital after child accidentally shoots her

A Broward County mother is recovering in the hospital after she was accidentally shot by her 3-year-old while in a car.
The incident was reported Thursday just before 2:00pm near West Broward Boulevard and Northwest 25th Avenue.
Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue officials say the mother was in the vehicle with her 3-year-old ,her 1-year-old, and the children’s father when the father placed the gun under the front seat to run into the store.
Sometime later, the 3-year-old got ahold of the gun and discharged it, shooting the mother in the leg.
The mother was rushed to Broward Health as a trauma alert but authorities say she is expected to recover.
Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.
It was noted that the father has a conceal carry permit.