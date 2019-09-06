Mother shot and killed while teaching son how to drive

Officials in Wisconsin say a mother was shot and killed by another driver while she was teaching her teenage son how to drive.

The incident was reported, last Friday in the afternoon.

Authorities say Tracey Smith was the passenger in the vehicle teaching her son how to drive as they made their way to a Milwaukee clothing store.

During the drive, the teen prepared to turn left from the left lane when a man in a gold van cut in front of their car from the wrong lane and caused the teen to collide with the driver’s side of the van.

Smith then reportedly got out of the car to check the damage and began yelling at the driver, according to her son.

The driver of the van the yelled “B****, I’ll kill you,” before pulling out a gun and shooting Smith.

The suspect then made a U-turn and fled the scene. Witnesses then helped Smith into her vehicle and her son drove her to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The Milwaukee police was able to track down the suspect after find his license plate on video. The teen then identified the suspect, Matthew Lee Wilks.

Wilks has since been taken into custody and charged with first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon.