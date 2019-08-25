Motorcyclist Leads 8 Deputies on 100 MPH Chase through FL Keys

It took eight deputies to stop a motorcyclist going more than 100 miles per hour at times through the Florida Keys on Saturday.

According to Monroe County Sheriff’s officials, 43-year-old Paulo Bernabeau fled as they tried to pull him over. The chase reached triple digits but slowed down when the deputies became concerned about safety.

As officers searched the area, one of them noticed a red reflector light that was hidden behind a palm tree. He then saw the suspect leave the back of a nearby residence. Authorities say Bernabeau had hidden black motorcycle pants, a jacket and helmet under a kayak.

Bernabeau told the deputies that he fled because he does not have a motorcycle license.

He has been charged with fleeing and eluding, driving without a motorcycle license, and tampering with evidence.