Motorcyclist Struck, Killed in Crash with Lauderhill Police Involved in PBC Chase

An unidentified motorcyclist was struck and killed on Interstate 95 early Saturday by a City of Lauderhill police cruiser that was being driven by officers who had been chasing a stolen car from Broward County in Palm Beach County, according to a Florida Highway Patrol spokesman.

Lieutenant Yanko Reyes says the officers were attempting to enter the grassy shoulder near Mile Marker 91, which is near the Palm Beach County/Martin County line and below the Hobe Sound exit, while approaching a car that was stopped in the area, when they struck the motorcycle.

The motorcycle driver, described only as an Asian male, was taken to Martin South Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The incident started when Lauderhill Police received an alert from the Boca Raton Police Department about a car that had been stolen in Boca and had subsequently been located in Lauderhill.

Officers found the car following a second vehicle that also been reported stolen, according to Reyes. When they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the second car, a pursuit started onto I-95, but was called off soon after entering Palm Beach County.

Reyes says the officers continued driving, looking for an exit, when they noticed a vehicle on the right grass shoulder immediately before the collision happened.

The case is still under investigation.