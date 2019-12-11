Move over "Cruise" and "Body Like a Back Road" — 'Country Aircheck' says another song rocked the decade

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAWhat’s the most-played country song of the past ten years? Well, the answer just might surprise you.

Finishing ahead of smash hits like Florida Georgia Line’s “Cruise” and Sam Hunt’s “Body Like a Back Road,” it’s Jake Owen’s “Barefoot Blue Jean Night” from 2011. Sam’s “Body” comes in second, while FGL’s at number five, according to the tally by Country Aircheck.

Eric Church is the only artist to have two songs in the publication's top ten. 2012’s “Springsteen” is at number six, while 2011’s “Drink in My Hand” is ninth.

2012 CMA Vocal Duo of the Year Thompson Square makes a surprise appearance at number four with their biggest hit so far, “Are You Gonna Kiss Me or Not.”

The newest song on the list belongs to Dustin Lynch, who comes in tenth with 2017's “Small Town Boy.”

Here’s the complete rundown of the Top 10 Songs of the Decade, according to Country Aircheck:

1. "Barefoot Blue Jean Night" -- Jake Owen

2. "Body Like a Back Road" -- Sam Hunt

3. "Honey Bee" -- Blake Shelton

4. "Are You Gonna Kiss Me or Not" -- Thompson Square

5. "Cruise" -- Florida Georgia Line

6. "Springsteen" -- Eric Church

7. "Wagon Wheel" -- Darius Rucker

8. "Knee Deep" -- Zac Brown Band with Jimmy Buffett

9. "Drink in My Hand" -- Eric Church

10. "Small Town Boy" -- Dustin Lynch

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.