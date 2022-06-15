‘Mr. Saturday Night’: Jon Pardi’s next studio album is officially on its way

Capitol Records Nashville

Jon Pardi’s highly-anticipated fourth studio album is officially on its way. The singer announced today that the project, called Mr. Saturday Night, is coming out on September 2.

“A lot of time was spent living with the songs on this record,” says Jon, whose last release was 2019’s Heartache Medication. “There is more life experience on Mr. Saturday Night than any album I’ve released before.”

Jon’s current single, “Last Night Lonely,” will be on the new album plus the recently-released “Fill ‘Er Up” and the as-yet-unreleased title track. In total, there will be 14 songs on the track list.

“I chose ‘Mr. Saturday Night’ as the title track because it’s special to me,” the singer continues. “I’ve been hanging onto it for three years and can’t wait for people to hear it, and the rest of these songs.”

As he gears up for release day, Jon’s new single is already heating up: It’s in the top fifteen on the country radio chart. The singer will also hit the road next month for his Ain’t Always the Cowboy Tour, which launches in mid-July.

