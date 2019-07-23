Mueller to testify about Russia probe tomorrow

On Wednesday, Robert Mueller is set to testify before the House Judiciary Committee at 8:30 a.m., EST, and then at noon before the House Intelligence Committee regarding his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Its a show many locals apparently do not want to miss, and reports say Democrats have a surprise witness in store.

According to reports, several bars in Washington, DC will be opening early Wednesday and screening Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony before Congress for patrons.

Furthermore, multiple media outlets are speculating that Democrats plan to have an unidentified witness at Mueller’s hearing.

Mueller initially said that the 400-page report on the Russia investigation spoke for itself, constituted his testimony and therefore would not appear before Congress.

Related content:

Mueller, however, has had a change of heart as top Democrats have remained unsatisfied with the results of his investigation.

In the wake of the probe, President Trump has faced calls for impeachment, accusations of collusion, obstruction of justice, and more.

The investigation took place from May 2017-March 2019 resulting in the indictment of 34 individuals, 8 in which have plead guilty to or have been convicted of felonies.

Five of those people were Trump officials and campaign associates.

However, none of the convictions involved a conspiracy between the campaign and Russians as alleged.

According to reports, the investigation cost tax payers more twenty-five million dollars.

President Trump still affirms that there was “No Collusion” calling Mueller probe a “Witch Hunt.”

Highly conflicted Robert Mueller should not be given another bite at the apple. In the end it will be bad for him and the phony Democrats in Congress who have done nothing but waste time on this ridiculous Witch Hunt. Result of the Mueller Report, NO COLLUSION, NO OBSTRUCTION!… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2019

Click here to learn more.