Murder suspects escape California prison through hole in ceiling

Californians are dealing with wildfires, earthquakes, mating tarantulas, homelessness, and now escaped murderers!

Two murder suspects are at large after a jailbreak from a Northern California prison on Sunday.

The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office said the two suspects identified as 21-year-old Santos Samuel Fonseca and 20-year-old Jonathan Salazar escaped by cutting a hole in the ceiling of their building at The Monterey County Adult Detention Facility.

The suspects “identified a blind spot in their housing unit and cut through the sheetrock and metal screen to make a 22-inch hole in the bathroom ceiling,” Capt. John Thornburg, a sheriff’s office spokesman, told reporters Monday.

“The inmates climbed through the ceiling and came down through a hatch that leads to a back door,” he added. “It appears they kicked the back door open and left the jail on foot.”

Thornburg also noted that employees of the prison were not involved nor contributed to prisoners’ escape.

Both suspects are awaiting trial in separate cases involving gang-related murder charges along with other felony charges.

The department is looking for the suspects who are considered to be armed and dangerous,

Additionally, the department warns the public not to approach the men but instead call 911 immediately.

The department is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to their capture.