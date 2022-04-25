“My 30s rule”: Carly Pearce rings in 32nd birthday

ABC

Carly Pearce is feelin’ 32!

On Sunday, the singer celebrated her 32nd birthday on the road, all smiles as she posed outside of her tour bus with festive pink balloons displaying the numbers 3 and 2. “My 30s rule so far. Hi, 32!” Carly wrote alongside the photo.

Among her peers wishing her a happy birthday in the comments were Chris Lane and Runaway June‘s Natalie Stovall, along with Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale, for whom Carly used to be a backup singer. “Happy birthday queen,” Lucy praised.

Since entering her 30s, Carly has released her critically acclaimed album, 29, followed by the equally well-received 29: Written in Stone. She was also named Female Vocalist of the Year at both the CMA Awards and ACM Awards in 2021 and 2022, respectively. Her current single with Ashley McBryde, “Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” is moving its way toward the #1 spot on the country charts.

Carly will spend the summer opening for Kenny Chesney on his stadium-sized Here and Now Tour.

