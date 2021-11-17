My Kinda Trouble: Elvie Shane plans his first-ever headlining tour for 2022

Courtesy of The GreenRoom PR

Elvie Shane’s star continues to rise, as the “My Boy” hitmaker has shared plans to hit the road next year. His first-ever headlining trek, the My Kinda Trouble Tour, will launch February 17 in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Extending through late April, the run will take Elvie to cities like Chicago, Nashville and Birmingham, and includes two dates in his home state of Kentucky. Police officer turned burgeoning Texas country star Frank Ray will accompany him as opening support.

“I’ve never been more ready to break the chains!” the singer says. “Getting to go out on the road for my first headlining tour is something we’ve been plotting for a while, and feels just like the kinda trouble I could get into. I can’t wait to get out there and play this record live.”

The record in question is Elvie’s full-length major-label debut, Backslider, which came out late in October. It includes his first-ever country radio chart-topper, “My Boy,” a heart-tugging ode to his stepson that went viral over the summer. Not only did the song land Elvie his first number-one hit, but it also earned him some RIAA hardware, as the song was recently certified Gold.

Tickets for the My Kinda Trouble Tour go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For dates and details, visit Elvie’s website.

