'My Savior': Carrie Underwood tops multiple charts with gospel album

Capitol Records Nashville

Carrie Underwood is at the top of the charts with her latest album, My Savior.

The 13-song collection of gospel hymns debuts at #1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and Top Christian Albums chart following its March 26 release, opening with 73,000 equivalent album units sold.

My Savior also bows at #4 on the Billboard 200, making for the American Idol champ’s ninth consecutive album to debut in the top spot on the country chart and inside the top five on the all-genre chart.

The album features a variety of songs Carrie grew up singing in church in her native Oklahoma including “How Great Thou Art,” “Just As I Am” and “Softly and Tenderly.” She also performs “Great is Thy Faithfulness” with Grammy Award winning gospel singer CeCe Winans and duets with Bear Rinehart of Needtobreathe on “Nothing but the Blood of Jesus.”

The powerhouse singer celebrated the release of My Savior with a livestream concert from the Ryman Auditorium on Easter Sunday that raised more than $100,000 for Save the Children.

By Cillea Houghton

