Mystery Disorder Impacting Endangered Florida Panthers, Bobcats

A mysterious illness appears to be affecting the endangered panthers and bobcats in South Florida.
At least 10 panthers are having (or had) trouble walking, and wildlife experts don’t know why.
Two cats died recently from other causes, but scientists confirmed they, too, were suffering from the apparent neurological disorder.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is monitoring the status of the cats on trail cameras.
