NAACP pushes back on Biden’s claim it endorsed him after ‘you ain’t black’ comments

On Friday the NAACP pushed back on a claim by Joe Biden that they endorsed him.

During an interview with radio host Charlamagne Tha God, Democratic nominee Joe Biden made some comments that sparked up some heat.

On top of saying “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or for Trump, then you ain’t black!” former Vice President Joe Biden also said the NAACP endorsed him “every time I’ve run.”

Following the interview, the civil rights organization stated that they never endorse any political candidate.

Derrick Johnson, president and CEO of the NAACP, released a statement saying “Yesterday, former Vice President Joe Biden made a comment about the NAACP’s endorsement,” …“We want to clarify that the NAACP is a non-partisan organization and does not endorse candidates for political office at any level.”

After catching heat, Joe Biden recanted from his comments, saying in an afternoon phone call with the U.S. Black Chambers that “I shouldn’t have been so cavalier.”…”I shouldn’t have been such a wise guy,” Biden said. “… No one should have to vote for any party, based on their race or religion or background.”

Charlamagne tha God appeard on CNN Friday after the interview and said “My takeaway from the conversation was I heard him talking about things he did for black people back in the day, but you know ‘what have you done for me lately’ is my motto,” and he also said Joe Biden is “really one of the people on the front line when it came to the war on drugs and mass incarceration.”