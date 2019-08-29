Naked teen accused of triple-homicide runs from cops

Explicit footage shows cops scrambling to catch a naked teenager wanted for a triple homicide in Virginia.

The 18-year-old suspect allegedly killed his mother, sister, and 15-month-old nephew, who were found shot dead at the family home in Keeling.

The sheriff’s office identified the victims as 25-year-old Emily Bivens, 1-year-old Cullen Bivens, and 62-year-old Joan Bernard.

Police chased the teen across fields and country roads before cornering him Tuesday morning.

The suspect identified as Matthew Bernard was taken to the hospital after being arrested for banging his head against the cage of the police vehicle while in custody, police said.

He was released back to the sheriff’s office around 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

He’s being held without bail in the Pittsylvania County Jail.

Bernard faces three counts of first-degree murder and is set for an initial court hearing Thursday.