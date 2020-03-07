Nanny accused of breaking 4-month-old’s arm, fracturing skull

Broward County Sheriff’s Office arrested 29-year-old Caitlin Eaddie and charged her with aggravated child abuse after allegedly breaking a newborn baby’s arm, and fracturing his skull.

According to an arrest report, the infant’s parents, who live in Parkland, hired Eaddie through Care.com to babysit.

Officials say that on Jan. 31st, Eaddie texted the child’s father to let him know the infant had woken up screaming in pain and that his arm was twisted back.

The newborn’s parents took him to the hospital, and the doctors diagnosed the baby with a broken arm and a fractured skull.

According to the arrest report, the “doctor stated that there was no way that the child could have sustained the injuries in any self-inflicting manner due to his age of only 4 months.”

When detectives questioned Eaddie, she confessed to police. She was arrested and charged.

The judge set her bond at $15,000 and has been ordered to stay away from minors.

Eaddie has since bonded out of jail.

A spokesperson for Care.com has released a statement on Eaddie’s arrest, which read, “This incident is deeply upsetting and our thoughts are with the family. As this is an active investigation, we won’t comment on details but can confirm that the caregiver’s profile was closed and blacklisted last month when we were made aware of the incident.”