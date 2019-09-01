Naomi Osaka Beats Coco Gauff with Grace and Class at US Open

In a much anticipated match, world number one Naomi Osaka and defending US Open champion, handily defeated the 15-year-old Delray Beach tennis phenomenon Coco Gauff in straight sets 6-3, 6-0.

Not only did Osaka’s amazing performance on the court capture the audience but her selfless and classy actions after the match to console Gauff completely won them over.

Respect. The future of tennis is in good hands. (via @usopen)pic.twitter.com/UCkWfsCUfX — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 1, 2019

Osaka hugged a sobbing Gauff and invited her to join her for the encore interview.

During the interview, both players were in tears as was the audience as Coco lamented her loss but congratulated Naomi.

.@Naomi_Osaka_ completes the @usopen Round of 16! The defending champion moves on with a 6-3, 6-0 win over Gauff–> https://t.co/Dj7Hnvt1Cc pic.twitter.com/q1WnaJ8Z5a — WTA (@WTA) September 1, 2019



Naomi congratulated Gauff’s parents for raising such an amazing daughter and tennis player. The sportsmanship is a sharp contrast to Osaka’s experience in the final last year against Serena Williams who had a meltdown with the chair umpire.

Williams unsportsmanlike conduct overshadowed Osaka’s win.

Osaka excepted the winning trophy with tears streaming down her face as the crowd booed with the President of the USTA Katrina Adams stating…”perhaps it’s not the finish we were looking for today “. Osaka apologized to the crowd for winning and thanked the crowd for watching the match.

Tennis world awaits a possible rematch between Williams and Osaka in New York.