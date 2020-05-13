Naples reopens beach with new restrictions after vote

The city of Naples, Florida has voted to reopen it’s beaches after closing them due to a lack of social distancing between parties.

The decision was finally made during an hours long emergency meeting and three failed motions.

City Council members decided that the beaches will reopen but with more regulations.

Starting May 13th, beaches will only be open Monday- Friday from sunrise to sunset and on weekends from 7:00 am to 11am and from 5pm to sunset.

Coolers and tents will no longer be allowed on the beaches but chairs can be used by those who want to watch the sunset in the evening hours.

Parking will also be limited to vehicles with city and collier county beach stickers and parking will not be allowed on residential streets unless they are properly marked parking spaces.

Officials also say that parking enforcement will be beefed up and those in violation of parking protocol will be subjected to a $200 fine without the ability to pay ahead.

Council members will reconsider the new restrictions at their next meeting on June 3rd.