Naples Woman Walks Into Airplane Propeller in Florida Keys

A Naples woman is hospitalized this morning after being hit by an airplane propeller at Key West International Airport Saturday night.

As a result, she lost her arm and foot. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the pilot left the plane running when he got out to check a mechanical issue, the unidentified female passenger exited the plane and walked around to the front of the plane and was hit by the rotating prop.

The woman was flown to Jackson Memorial Trauma Center in Miami. Her condition is unknown.