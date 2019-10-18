NASA LIVE: First All-Female Spacewalk Underway

Two women are outside the International Space Station right now for the first all-female spacewalk.

Koch and Jessica Meir will replace faulty batteries and upgrade the space station’s power system.

This is Koch’s fourth spacewalk, but it’s Meir’s first. The spacewalk began at 7:30 Eastern Time.

The spacewalk is likely to take around five-and-a-half hours.

Curb appeal. It’s not often I get to see my house from the outside. This photo I snapped on my spacewalk last Friday captures the habitable modules that I have called home for the last eight months. Pretty lucky to be living inside an engineering marvel. pic.twitter.com/djbnCstXfN — Christina H Koch (@Astro_Christina) October 15, 2019



Two women were scheduled to walk in space earlier in the year but there was only one medium-sized spacesuit on board the ISS that would fit.