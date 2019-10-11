NASA: SpaceX To Launch Manned Flight In Early 2020

NASA is planning its first manned flight of the SpaceX Crew Dragon early next year.

NASA Chief Jim Bridenstine says the capsule will be put into orbit in the first quarter of 2020 if “everything goes according to plan.”

Bridenstine says the development of the Crew Dragon was key to achieving NASA’s top priority of “launching American astronauts on American rockets from American soil” for the first time since the space shuttle program ended in 2011.



He made the announcement Thursday at a joint appearance with SpaceX CEO Elon Musk at the company headquarters in Hawthorne, California.