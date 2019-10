Is there life on Mars?

NASA will answer that very question soon.

One chief scientist says they’re close to “making some announcements” and “it will be revolutionary.”

He added to the intrigue by saying “I don’t think we’re prepared for the results.”

NASA launches another rover in July to hunt for extraterrestrial life.

It’s expected to touch down seven months later on a crater with a history of having water.

