NASCAR Postpones Talladega Race and NASCAR News!

Due to weather, the GEICO 500 has been postponed to this afternoon, Monday, June 22 at 2:00 PM CT. You can catch the cup guys take to the track over on FOX.

In NASCAR news:

The 43 team of Bubba Wallace is under immediate investigation, as there is no place for racism in NASCAR.

Stewart-Haas Racing confirmed in a statement Friday night that two of their employees who work from the team’s shop in North Carolina have tested positive for COVID-19. “Stewart-Haas Racing has experienced two positive COVID-19 test results, neither of which involve personnel who travel to race events. Robust protocols have been in place and continue to be followed diligently to mitigate the spread of the virus while maintaining the health and safety of all members of the organization and greater community.”

Team Penske also announced that one of its team members had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week as well. “This employee has been in quarantine all week and has recovered without any further symptoms. Due to the team’s stringent protocols, only a few of our personnel had reason to quarantine and none of those individuals are experiencing any symptoms. The identities of those impacted, along with additional details, will not be released due to privacy concerns.”