Nashville notes

RaeLynn's music video for her new single, "Bra Off," premieres today. It will make its debut on the Viacom billboards in New York's Times Square at 6 a.m. ET.

Justin Moore will host the 2020 St. Jude Golf Classic in Little Rock, Arkansas on June 15. Proceeds from the event benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, which provides treatment for childhood cancer and works to find a cure for it.

Hailey Whitters has released the video for her song, "Heartland," traveling back to her hometown of Shueyville, Iowa to shoot the video.

The Oak Ridge Boys have released an original Christmas song titled "Don't Go Pullin' on Santa Claus' Beard." The song is featured on the band's new holiday album, Down Home Christmas.

