Nashville notes

In case you missed it, Scotty McCreery, Kristian Bush, Charles Kelley and more participated in the regional TV special Singing for Their Supper on Gray Television over the weekend. The show benefited local food banks.

Bobby Bare has dropped his new concept album, Great American Saturday Night, a collection of songs penned by Shel Silverstein. Recorded in 1978 and featuring the title track, the project is filled with raucous party tunes that tap into a live, in-person feel.

Former Oak Ridge Boys band mate and Gospel Music Association Hall of Famer Gary McSpadden died last Wednesday at the age of 77. He had been battling cancer.

Country-fried Southern rock trio the Cadillac Three have offered up their spin on Post Malone’s “Circles,” releasing a stripped-down version of the hit that the band members recorded individually from quarantine.

Randy Rogers and Wade Bowen joined forces for the glitzy, nostalgic “Rhinestoned,” a track that celebrates the golden age of classic country. The project comes off of their upcoming album, Hold My Beer Vol. 2.

