Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/ThinkstockTyler Hubbard's wife Hayley Hubbard has teamed with Taylin Lewan, wife of Tennessee Titans player Taylor Lewan, in launching the nonprofit, Feeding Nashville, to provide meals to those who've been severely affected in Nashville by the tornadoes and loss of work due to COVID-19.

King Calaway has started an online show called Nashville House Band Series that features performances and collaborations with their country music peers. Label mates Jimmie Allen, Blanco Brown and Lindsay Ell have participated, with Sara Evans, UK duo The Shires and acclaimed violinist Lindsey Sterling slated as upcoming guests.

Nineties country hitmaker Sammy Kershaw has released a moving new song, "My Friend Fred," based on the true story of a man named Fred and his experience with drug addiction.

Rising country star Orville Peck is sharing an acoustic rendition of his song "Summertime," filmed at the Sound Emporium Studios in Nashville.

