Nashville notes

Collin Raye is hosting CMT's upcoming 90 Minutes of '90s Country, a virtual country music party set to air over Facebook on Friday. The lineup will include Terri Clark, Pam Tillis, Shenandoah's Marty Raybon, Aaron Tippin and many more.

Jason Isbell is offering his new album, Reunions, to fans a week early if they order it through indie record stores. His initiative hopes to boost small shops, many of whom have struggled amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In case you missed it, Margo Price’s 2016 Galaxy Barn performance was rebroadcast yesterday as part of the Recording Academy’s #AConcertADay series. Proceeds benefit MusiCares, which offers financial assistance to musicians in need.

Lucinda Williams joins Jesse Malin for a duet on the latter act's new project, Sunset Kids. The scuzzy, bluesy new rock 'n' roll tune is called "Dead On."

