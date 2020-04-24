Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Sara Evans leads King Calaway and Lindsey Stirling in a from-home virtual collaboration as they perform "Come On Eileen," one of the tracks that Sara included on her new album, Copy That. You can watch the performance on Sara's Facebook page.

Hayes Carll has shared a new spin on “Times Like These,” which he first recorded as part of his 2019 album, What It Is. The new version of the tune takes a slower, more stripped approach, as Hayes finds new meaning in the song amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Texas singer-songwriter Whitney Rose has unveiled her fourth studio album, We Still Go to Rodeos, which premiered on Billboard this week. To make the project, she teamed up with producer Paul Kolderie, who is known for his work with alt-rock greats like Radiohead and The Pixies.

