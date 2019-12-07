Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Maddie & Tae have premiered a festive new music video for their take on the holiday classic "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas." The clip shows the duo recording in the studio, interspersed with home footage of the holiday season.

John Rich will host a new Fox Nation show called The Pursuit! With John Rich, according to People. Filmed in John’s home, the show will feature an array of guests ranging from personal friends of the singer to celebrities, in conversation about their various paths towards achieving the American Dream. The new show will launch in February of 2020.

Amazon Music reports that Lil Nas X, Garth Brooks, Maren Morris and Luke Combs were among the platform's most-streamed artists of 2019. Maren's Girl was among listeners' favorite albums, while the project's title track was one of the year's top-streamed songs. Garth's "Stronger Than Me" was also one of Amazon's year's top-streamed songs of the year. Luke's "Beer Never Broke My Heart," meanwhile, was the most-requested country song by lyrics on Alexa -- behind Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road."

