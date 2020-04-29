Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Burke/Triolo Productions/ThinkstockIngrid Andress has unveiled a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the video for her chart-topping song, "More Hearts Than Mine." Viewers get to see backstage scenes, and hear Ingrid talk about her family's impact on her life, and the song they inspired.

Carly Pearce is hosting an Instagram takeover for Pandora today. The singer will engage with fans via a Q&A and a wine tasting from her home, starting at 5 p.m. ET.

Dillon Carmichael has released his new single, "Country Boy Lovin.'' It's available on digital and streaming platforms today.

Canadian country star MacKenzie Porter is introducing herself to country radio with her U.S. debut single, "These Days." Mackenzie made history in her home country this year when she became the first solo female artist since Shania Twain to have two consecutive number one singles on country radio with "These Days" and "About You."

