Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/ThinkstockNathaniel Rateliff has released the video for "Willie's Birthday Song" in honor of the star's 87th birthday. Shot in isolation, the video features cameos by Willie's sister, Bobbie Nelson, on piano and his sons Lukas and Micah Nelson on background vocals.

Christian duo For King & Country is making their Good Morning America debut on Friday, premiering their inspiring new song, "Together." The Australian duo won over the hearts of country fans when they collaborated with Dolly Parton on "God Only Knows," performing the song with her at the 2019 CMA Awards.

Marking 65 years as a trio, The Gatlin Brothers are commemorating the milestone by releasing four of their albums digitally: Your Ticket to Larry Gatlin and the Gatlin Brothers, The Gatlin Brothers - Sincerely, Larry Gatlin and the Gatlin Brothers - Family Gospel Favorites and Larry Gatlin - In My Life. The projects boast such favorites as "All the Gold in California" and a cover of "Amazing Grace." The albums are available on streaming platforms now.

