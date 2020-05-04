Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Burke/Triolo Productions/ThinkstockMitchell Tenpenny released his rendition of Lewis Capaldi’s “Someone You Loved” last week, after previewing a clip during a prior Instagram live show. He will perform the song live over social media on Tuesday, encouraging fans to help support the Cracker Barrel “There’s Comfort in Giving” initiative to donate meals to healthcare professionals.

Mitchell isn’t the only country star supporting “There’s Comfort in Giving”: Scotty McCreery, Maddie & Tae, The Eli Young Band and Pat Green have all also donated hundreds of meals to the program.

During a Native Americans & Coronavirus Virtual Town Hall co-hosted by IllumiNative, Billy Ray Cyrus announced plans to donate 20,000 masks to Native communities in order to slow the spread of COVID-19. The virus has disproportionately impacted Native communities and communities of color.

Brad Paisley and Lauren Alaina represent the country contingent of Steven Curtis Chapman’s all-star new song, “Together (We’ll Get Through This),” which will benefit the Opry Trust Fund and Gospel Music Association’s COVID-19 relief efforts. Gospel singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard also lends her voice to the track.

Southern rockers Drive-By Truckers have released a love song for the COVID-19 era last week, a lighthearted and remotely recorded tune called “Quarantine Together.”

