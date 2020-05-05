Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Burke/Triolo Productions/ThinkstockCam and Brandy Clark are taking part in a new livestream series called "Sessions." Hosted in partnership with social media app Twitch and MusiCares' COVID-19 Relief Fund, it's a weekly virtual festival featuring artists around the world performing to raise money for the fund, which supports out-of-work musicians and crew during the pandemic. The two country stars are appearing in the debut episode on Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.

Jesse Keith Whitley, the son of the late Keith Whitley, is paying tribute to his father with the release of "Try to Change My Ways." The song serves as a way to commemorate the 31st anniversary of Keith's passing on May 9.

Abby Anderson is engaged. The up-and-coming singer revealed on Instagram that her fiancee Tyler popped the question while they were canoeing on a river, using a flower stem as a makeshift ring since jewelry stores are closed due to the pandemic. Abby's 2019 song "Good Lord" is inspired by her fiancee.

