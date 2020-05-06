Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Burke/Triolo Productions/ThinkstockPepsi Gulf Coast Jam has unveiled the headliners for the 2020 festival. Luke Bryan, Brad Paisley and Lynyrd Skynrd will headline the three-day event in Panama City Beach September 4-6. The full lineup will be announced on May 14.

Singer-songwriter Chris Bandi will release his self-titled debut EP on May 29. The seven-track project features lead single "Man Enough Now" and a co-write by Hardy on "Dirt on Me."

In honor of Mother's Day on May 10, Jaymie and Kelli Jones of mother-daughter duo The Belles have released "My Mother's Daughter." The song was written by Kelli as a gift to her mother.

