Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/ThinkstockBrett Young is on deck to perform his just-released single “Lady,” on NBC’s Today show on Friday morning. Just in time for Mother’s Day, the new song is an homage to Brett’s wife and their infant daughter. He’ll perform an acoustic version and discuss the song during his stop on the show.

Singer-songwriter Edie Brickell has released a new duet with Willie Nelson called “Sing to Me, Willie,” in celebration of the country icon’s 87th birthday in late April. All proceeds from the song will benefit MusiCares’ COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Ever since mid-April, Toby Keith has been adding to his Furniture Store Guitar Sessions playlist, a series of from-home covers of the star’s favorite songs, deep cuts and selections from his own discography. His latest tune is a performance of Fred Eaglesmith’s “White Rose,” which Toby also included on his 2007 album, Big Dog Daddy.

Alt-country mainstay Sturgill Simpson has officially nixed his planned 2020 tour with Tyler Childers due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The artist shared news of the cancellation on social media.

