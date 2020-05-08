Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Burke/Triolo Productions/ThinkstockBig & Rich are featured in an upcoming episode of AXS TV’s Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar. The full episode will premiere on Sunday at 8:30 PM ET, but you can get a sneak peek now, as the superstar duo share the story behind their hit “Save a Horse, Ride a Cowboy.”

In other Big & Rich-related news, the duo’s John Rich will officially re-open his downtown Nashville honky tonk, Redneck Riviera, today. Like many of the star-owned bars of downtown Nashville, Redneck Riviera has been closed for several weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

An accomplished songwriter known for her work with Little Big Town, Tim McGraw and more, Lori McKenna will release her new album, The Balladeer, on July 24. She recently shared the project’s first single, “When You’re My Age,” co-written with frequent collaborators Liz Rose and Hillary Lindsey.

Rhiannon Giddens shared a sweet, family-centric new music video for her cover of “Just the Two of Us,” which was a hit for Bill Withers and Grover Washington Jr. in 1981. Proceeds from Rhiannon’s version will benefit Global Giving’s Coronavirus Relief Fund.

