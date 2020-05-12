Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Burke/Triolo Productions/ThinkstockMaddie & Tae have released the video for their new song, "Trying on the Rings." The video features footage from both of their weddings. Maddie married high school sweetheart, Jonah Font, in 2019 and Tae tied the knot with hit songwriter Josh Kerr in February 2020.

Walker Hayes asked fans to respond to his new song, "Trash My Heart," and they delivered. The singer has unveiled a fan reaction video that shows his loyal listeners playfully trashing their own rooms, copying what Walker does to a hotel room in the official music video.

The Bellamy Brothers have added a new strain to their medical cannabis line, Old Hippie Stash. Called Afterglow, the new product joins previous strains Reggae Cowboy and Big Love. It's available in Trulieve dispensaries across Florida.

