Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock Jason Aldean will perform the 9 track, "Camoflage Hat" Tuesday on Strahan, Sara and Keke. You can tune in to watch at 1 p.m. ET on ABC. You can also see him Thursday on the syndicated The Kelly Clarkson Show.

1995 CMA Female Vocalist of the Year Alison Krauss will launch her 2020 solo tour April 24 at the underground venue The Caverns in Pelham, Tennessee. Tickets go on sale Friday.

Arkansas native Heath Sanders is the newest artist signed to Big Machine's The Valory Music Co. label.

You can check out RaeLynn's new video for her single, "Bra Off," on YouTube now.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.