Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Hot Country Knights, the side project of Dierks Bentley, is offering fans a backstage tour of the Grand Ole Opry, taped when the band made their debut in March. In the video, two of the band members marvel over a vending machine and provide humorously false information about such memorabilia as Minnie Pearl's dress and the photos lining the walls.

Matt Stell is teaming up with Lindsay Ell and Jameson Rodgers for a live stream concert today at 9 p.m. ET on Instagram, where they'll perform new songs. Meanwhile, Laine Hardy and Honey County are among the other artists who'll be hosting individual live streams today at 8 p.m. ET.

