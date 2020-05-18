Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Last week, Scooter Brown Band dropped their latest single, “Leave It to a Woman.” The Southern rock-inflected anthem is a celebration of strong women everywhere, and frontman Scooter Brown says he’s dedicating it to his wife, Vicki.

Music publishing company and songwriters advocacy group BMI partnered with radio broadcasters over the weekend for a radio concert supporting songwriters affected during the COVID-19 pandemic. Called “A Salute to the Songwriters,” the event was co-hosted by Luke Bryan and featured performers from an array of Nashville’s most in-demand singer-songwriters.

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit officially dropped their new album, Reunions, on Friday. For a week prior to its release, the project was available for any fan who bought their copy through indie record stores.

Rising singer Noah Schnacky is continuing to introduce himself to fans with two new tunes, “Comeback” and “Where’d You Go.” He’s amping up the fun with the latter tune by launching his “Cyber Date Social Initiative,” which will offer three listeners who pre-save the track the chance to go on a cyber date with Noah.

Kelleigh Bannen offers a much-needed message of positivity in her new ballad, “The Optimist,” which was recorded in the singer’s kitchen during quarantine. While originally written as a love song to the kind of relationship that can turn a cynic optimistic, Kelleigh says her song has taken on new meaning during the pandemic.

