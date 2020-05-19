Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Burke/Triolo Productions/ThinkstockBrandi Carlile has been added to the lineup for the upcoming Georgia on My Mind concert. Caylee Hammack and American Idol season 16 runner-up Caleb Lee Hutchinson have also signed on for the virtual event benefiting the Georgia Music Foundation, broadcasting on the Foundation's Facebook page May 26 at 8 p.m. ET.

Lanco has debuted an acoustic video for their current single, "What I See." The group shot the video on Percy Priest Lake in Nashville while maintaining social distancing protocols.

Kalie Shorr has debuted the lyric video for her new song, "F U Forever." It's featured on her 2019 debut album, Open Book.

